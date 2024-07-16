CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $285.08 and last traded at $284.48, with a volume of 15512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $278.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

Separately, CL King initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.83.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $210.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.69, for a total value of $232,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,367.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

