Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) Shares Down 2.4%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 1,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Cuentas Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $666,038.10, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.51.
Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter. Cuentas had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 125.80%.
About Cuentas
Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile financial, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications, Wholesale Telecommunication services, and Digital Products and General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Cards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cuentas
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Cuentas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuentas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.