Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

CWK stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $188,078,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,400,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,032,000 after buying an additional 695,005 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,788,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,076 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

