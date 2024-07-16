CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

CVD Equipment stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.38. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.92 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CVD Equipment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in shares of CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Free Report ) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. CVD Equipment accounts for 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

Featured Articles

