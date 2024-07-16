D.R. Horton (DHI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect D.R. Horton to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $152.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.85.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.12.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

