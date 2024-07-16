Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives $24.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCPH. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,021,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 651,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,561,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,191,000 after purchasing an additional 92,410 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,876,000 after purchasing an additional 588,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 64,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 30,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

DCPH opened at $25.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.19.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.42% and a negative net margin of 108.86%. The firm had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

