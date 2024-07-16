DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Receives $20.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.54.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 0.4 %

DBRG opened at $14.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.00. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is 2.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,214,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at $19,351,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after buying an additional 261,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,377,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,985,000 after buying an additional 83,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,534,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after buying an additional 293,987 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

