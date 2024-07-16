Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.15 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $899.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

