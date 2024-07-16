Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIOD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,715. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $2,623,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 113.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 38,296 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 225,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,119,000 after purchasing an additional 30,840 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Diodes by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 724,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,328,000 after purchasing an additional 137,676 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,666,000 after purchasing an additional 19,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $83.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Diodes has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $96.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average of $71.24.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

