Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Trading Up 0.5%

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2024

Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFHGet Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.06 and last traded at $55.89. 1,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.59.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $27.94 million, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Work From Home ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Remote Work index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of global firms that provide technology that supports a more flexible work environment. Stocks are selected using a proprietary natural language processing algorithm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.