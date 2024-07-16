Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Trading Up 0.5%

Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.06 and last traded at $55.89. 1,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.59.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $27.94 million, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Work From Home ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Remote Work index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of global firms that provide technology that supports a more flexible work environment. Stocks are selected using a proprietary natural language processing algorithm.

