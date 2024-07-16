Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.66 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $483.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $511.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.03. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $330.05 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.