Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Donegal Group by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Donegal Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DGICA opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $459.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.00 and a beta of -0.05.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $238.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.172 dividend. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 431.25%.

About Donegal Group

(Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGICA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.