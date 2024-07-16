DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock Position Decreased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,935 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DASH opened at $105.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.82, a P/E/G ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $143.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Moffett Nathanson raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $916,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,340,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,296,800.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,270,735.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $916,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,340,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,850 shares of company stock worth $44,810,303. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

