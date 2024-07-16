Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Dover were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.87. 35,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $188.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

