Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Down 21.0% in June

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSE:ETB opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.1058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

