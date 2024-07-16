Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Down 21.0% in June

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:ETB opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.1058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
