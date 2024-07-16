ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Short Interest Down 21.0% in June

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Get ECB Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at ECB Bancorp

In related news, Director Paul A. Delory sold 5,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $58,199.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,212 shares in the company, valued at $140,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John A. Citrano purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $58,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,694.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Delory sold 5,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $58,199.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,100 shares of company stock worth $74,231 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ECB Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ECB Bancorp stock. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.21% of ECB Bancorp worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ECBK opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.43 million, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70. ECB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $13.63.

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

About ECB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ECB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.