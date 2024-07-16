Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 171 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,470,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 82,775.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,712,000 after purchasing an additional 43,043 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42,395 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,241,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,542 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens raised W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE GWW opened at $942.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $923.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $933.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $674.41 and a 12 month high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.19 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.