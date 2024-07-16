Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 1,937 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 215.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of MSCI by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,725,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,009,000 after buying an additional 151,108 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,038,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,575,000 after acquiring an additional 44,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,541,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,565,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 656,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,095,000 after purchasing an additional 71,012 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $501.50 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $489.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.35.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.20.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

