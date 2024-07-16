Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 26,751 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 135.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,751 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.14% of TriCo Bancshares worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 470.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth $227,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $28,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.56.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $131.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Stories

