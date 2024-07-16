Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 9,800 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,246 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.39% of Shore Bancshares worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $1,704,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 25,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 273,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shore Bancshares

In other Shore Bancshares news, Director Clyde V. Kelly III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,306.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Shore Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SHBI opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Shore Bancshares Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Articles

