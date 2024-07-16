Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in nVent Electric by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in nVent Electric by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 145,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in nVent Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,019,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,893,000 after acquiring an additional 35,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $86.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

