Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 75,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer in the first quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Transactions at Oppenheimer

In other news, Director Evan Behrens sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $180,056.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Oppenheimer stock opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.16. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 5.90%.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.17%.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

