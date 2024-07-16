Empowered Funds LLC Buys 4,900 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,458 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 27,463 shares during the period. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $759,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Stock Up 3.3 %

SBSI stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $112.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

