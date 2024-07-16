Empowered Funds LLC Buys 7,394 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $65.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

