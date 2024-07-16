Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 36,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on FBIZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 18th.

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.36. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $321.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.83.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $62.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 15.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Insider Activity at First Business Financial Services

In related news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $46,415.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,440.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Business Financial Services

(Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.