Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

