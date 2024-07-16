Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,243 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.53% of Gannett worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Gannett in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Gannett by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GCI opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $635.76 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.95 to $3.60 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

