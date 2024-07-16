Empowered Funds LLC Increases Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,962 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,219,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,182 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 22,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Down 2.4 %

ROST opened at $148.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $153.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.28.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

