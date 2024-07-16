Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 149.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,717,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1,035,080.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 51,754 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,554,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $11,142,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,610,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,621,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

VOYA stock opened at $72.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $77.00.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

