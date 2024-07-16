Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 219.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $365,933,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,029,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,677,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,413,000 after buying an additional 477,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 2,086.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 342,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,498,000 after buying an additional 326,835 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.13. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.32.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

