Empowered Funds LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Mendel Money Management raised its position in Ingredion by 200.9% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $114.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average of $113.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $122.18.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.08. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,359 shares of company stock worth $4,515,644 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INGR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

