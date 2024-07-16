Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 10,363 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Toast by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,579 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Toast by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Toast by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after purchasing an additional 150,425 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,270,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TOST shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.05.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of Toast stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Toast

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $97,688.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,847,315 shares in the company, valued at $73,005,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $97,688.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,847,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,005,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,455 shares of company stock worth $4,466,866. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

