Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 11,511 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $19.87.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.81.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

