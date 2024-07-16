Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 12,884 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.56% of Mistras Group worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MG. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mistras Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,779 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 292,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP boosted its position in Mistras Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Mistras Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mistras Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mistras Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Mistras Group Price Performance

MG stock opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.63. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $184.44 million during the quarter. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

