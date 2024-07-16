Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 3,500 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.29% of Mercantile Bank worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 16.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

MBWM opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.02. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $28.71 and a 1 year high of $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $711.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $58.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MBWM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Mercantile Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercantile Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MBWM

About Mercantile Bank

(Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.