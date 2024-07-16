Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 4,725 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.25% of United Fire Group worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,315,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in United Fire Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 158,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 37.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 449,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,463,584.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Price Performance

Shares of UFCS opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -92.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UFCS. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Further Reading

