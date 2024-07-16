Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 6,125 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.28% of Univest Financial worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 2,103.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1,787.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 10.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Univest Financial

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,716.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Univest Financial Stock Up 3.5 %

Univest Financial stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $735.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Univest Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $25.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

