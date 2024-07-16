Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 863 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.65.

Shares of SHW opened at $318.47 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $348.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.48 and its 200-day moving average is $313.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

