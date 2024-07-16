Empowered Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 154,776 AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 154,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.36% of AMC Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 25,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of AMCX opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.31. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.74 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $46,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,780.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $46,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $888,957 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

