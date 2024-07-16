Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 660.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

NYSE CPF opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.13. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $75,559.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,343.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

