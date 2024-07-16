Empowered Funds LLC Sells 103,700 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,700 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.41% of Resources Connection worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 972.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGP opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $348.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RGP shares. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Resources Connection currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

