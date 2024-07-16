Empowered Funds LLC Sells 15,671 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,519 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 15,671 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 37,319 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $340.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.00. The company has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.17 and a 52-week high of $380.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.29.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,391 shares of company stock worth $136,147,317 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

