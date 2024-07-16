Empowered Funds LLC Sells 2,145 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,466 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 17.9% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,107 shares of company stock worth $7,379,095 over the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

NYSE:RRC opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

