Empowered Funds LLC Sells 63,695 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,695 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,205,000 after purchasing an additional 212,518 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,256,000 after purchasing an additional 69,546 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VO opened at $249.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.28 and a 200 day moving average of $240.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

