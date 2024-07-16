Empowered Funds LLC Trims Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,096 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in NOV in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 1,306.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOV. Bank of America lowered their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

