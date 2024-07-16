Enphase Energy (ENPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Enphase Energy has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, analysts expect Enphase Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ENPH stock opened at $113.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.72. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $192.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 344,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,139,775. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.57.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

