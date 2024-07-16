Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.25.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $146.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.14.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $141,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,374.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $141,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,374.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at $24,597,483.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,071 shares of company stock worth $6,875,606 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

