Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 44,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day moving average is $74.99. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $85.17.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

