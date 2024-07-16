Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 54,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 589,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,412,000 after buying an additional 86,913 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.