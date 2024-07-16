Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,441 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,295,000 after purchasing an additional 233,546 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 853,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,966,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 283,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,193,000 after purchasing an additional 52,067 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average is $74.25.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.